Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 328,787 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 788,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,787 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $50,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,241,000 after buying an additional 507,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Kellogg by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total transaction of $5,285,875.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $64.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 58.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on K shares. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

