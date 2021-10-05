LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,318 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.44% of LCI Industries worth $47,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 135.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 11,785.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 403.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Truist started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.66. LCI Industries has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $156.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.04). LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.