Legal & General Group Plc Buys 174,718 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,401,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,718 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $82,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,966,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,263,000 after buying an additional 1,235,032 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $785,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after acquiring an additional 124,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

