Legal & General Group Plc Buys 41,973 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,973 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.60% of Mohawk Industries worth $79,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 776,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,314,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $84,315,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 400,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,187,000 after buying an additional 76,394 shares during the period. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $177.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.62 and its 200-day moving average is $197.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.98 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

