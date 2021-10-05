Legal & General Group Plc Has $93.21 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $93,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,915,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,497,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
XPO stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.
XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.
XPO Logistics Profile
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
