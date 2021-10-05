Legal & General Group Plc Has $93.21 Million Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 666,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $93,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,238,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,732,000 after acquiring an additional 339,614 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $34,684,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,915,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,497,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.79 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on XPO Logistics from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.27.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

