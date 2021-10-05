Legal & General Group Plc Has $99.23 Million Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,360 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.48% of MGM Resorts International worth $99,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth $543,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,011,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3,056.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 401,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $5,094,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.81.

Shares of MGM opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.52) EPS. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.