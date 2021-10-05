Legal & General Group Plc Sells 479,939 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,939 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $86,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 699.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE ELAN opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.