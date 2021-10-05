Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

LEVL opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $224.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.88. Level One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $23.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Level One Bancorp (LEVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.