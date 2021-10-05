Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.14. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenny J. Ming sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $436,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,897. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

