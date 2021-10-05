LGCY Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $123.42 Million (LGCY)

LGCY Network (CURRENCY:LGCY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One LGCY Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. LGCY Network has a total market capitalization of $123.42 million and $455,565.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.57 or 0.08232564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00053281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.00260181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00111720 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013035 BTC.

LGCY Network (CRYPTO:LGCY) is a coin. LGCY Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,713,925,827 coins. The official website for LGCY Network is lgcy.network . LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community. LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

