Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the August 31st total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,051,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE:USA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,184. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $9.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.49.

Get Liberty All-Star Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.30 to $1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 89,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 30.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 114,986 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.