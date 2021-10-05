Lido Advisors LLC Buys 23 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,858.50.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,804.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,884.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,613.38. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

