Lido Advisors LLC Buys 2,591 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 144.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

