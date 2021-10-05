Lido Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.05.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $163.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.56. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

