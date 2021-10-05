Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 4,650 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 51.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,868 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,960 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,934,000 after buying an additional 62,188 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 791.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 121,766 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 108,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

