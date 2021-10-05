Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,505 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $197.51 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $206.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

