Lido Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.61 and a 1 year high of $74.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.433 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.