Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading Up 38.5% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $112,997.60 and approximately $16.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 38.5% higher against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0411 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,076.16 or 1.00060580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00074369 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00055313 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005658 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.24 or 0.00524010 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

