Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,156 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.13% of Logitech International worth $26,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 15.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 12,749.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Logitech International by 385.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 103,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Logitech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Logitech International stock opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

