Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Research analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

WING stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.11. The company had a trading volume of 381,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,413. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.09.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $62,146.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

