Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Decreased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $206.23. The company had a trading volume of 82,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $142.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.94 and a 200-day moving average of $196.82. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

