LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Equities researchers at Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.15. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

