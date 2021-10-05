Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBRG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DBRG opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc acquired 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

