Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDFN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $770,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,333 shares of company stock worth $6,418,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $58.22. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. On average, analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

