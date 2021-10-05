Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 10,642.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,291,000 after buying an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63 and a beta of 1.43. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

