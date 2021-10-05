Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $207,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In other news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock worth $471,764. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.71. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

