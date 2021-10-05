Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $223,000 in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

BBIO opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.79.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 805.16% and a negative net margin of 789.46%. The business had revenue of $54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 5399900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $733,349.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

