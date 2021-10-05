Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $80,000 in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 249,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of CMO stock opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 74.89% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

