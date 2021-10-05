Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $213,000 Investment in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,576 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 39.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 130.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 37.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEAM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total transaction of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BEAM opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.94. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

