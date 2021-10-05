Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) Short Interest Down 24.1% in September

Mail.ru Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the August 31st total of 348,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 377.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MLRYY remained flat at $$19.65 during trading on Tuesday. 19 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379. Mail.ru Group has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mail.ru Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Mail.ru Group Limited operates as an Internet company in primarily in Russia and other CIS states. The company operates through Communications and Social, Games, and New Initiatives segments. It operates Cloud Mail.ru, a service to store files in the cloud; Search Mail.ru, a search engine; Youla, a location-based marketplace; and Delivery Club, food delivery service, as well as VK, OK, and My World social networks.

