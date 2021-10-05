Main Management LLC Has $14.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Main Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.5% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Main Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after buying an additional 89,363 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 128,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,753,261. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

