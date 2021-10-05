Main Management LLC Has $66,000 Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Main Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Main Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.20. 48,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,371. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $156.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.28.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

