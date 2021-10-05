Maple Brown Abbott Ltd Has $19.91 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 1.1% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $19,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.66. 86,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,106,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 46.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

