Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $481,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.27 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

The Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

