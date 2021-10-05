Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 83.60%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

