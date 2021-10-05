Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Marsh & McLennan Companies has increased its dividend payment by 28.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marsh & McLennan Companies to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.5%.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $162.26. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.15.

In related news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

