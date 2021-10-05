Mather Group LLC. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $257.12. 68,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,438,110. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $302.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

