Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.3% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. 131,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,230,574. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

