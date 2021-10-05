Mather Group LLC. Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $77.23. 2,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,566. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $81.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.68.

