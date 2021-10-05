Mather Group LLC. Purchases 3,849 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Chubb by 11.9% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 12,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 35,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $116.50 and a one year high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

