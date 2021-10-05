Mather Group LLC. Purchases 50,809 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) by 259.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,809 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

DFAI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. 256,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,003. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.35.

