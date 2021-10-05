Mather Group LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,808,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

VSS stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.12. The stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,064. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.96.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

