Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives $8.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

MMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 2,512,087 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.43 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 67.36% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

