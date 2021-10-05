Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.28

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 1300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMX shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $615.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Maverix Metals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at $218,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 19.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.