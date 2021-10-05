Maxcoin (MAX) Price Tops $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 30% against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $492,226.86 and approximately $57.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,076.16 or 1.00060580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00074369 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.12 or 0.00353913 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.56 or 0.00628535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00250841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005562 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00055313 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.