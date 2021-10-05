MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.6% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ONEOK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,563 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $61.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,680. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.