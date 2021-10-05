MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $457,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,049,000 after purchasing an additional 451,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,322,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,170,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 722,453 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.87. 48,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,546. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

