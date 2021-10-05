MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Makes New $340,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,877,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,283,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,942,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.23. 116,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,922. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.29 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.