MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.8% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 629,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 328,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.82. 168,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,230,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

