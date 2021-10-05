MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 757 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $73.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,108. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. TheStreet lowered Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.